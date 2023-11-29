Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.29% of Elanco Animal Health worth $63,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

