Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.61% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $59,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $303,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,673,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

