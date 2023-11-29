Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Cohen & Steers worth $64,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CNS opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

