Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.28 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.80% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $64,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.