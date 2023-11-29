Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.98 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of CMS Energy worth $61,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

