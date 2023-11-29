Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.61 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of GSK worth $60,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after acquiring an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GSK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

