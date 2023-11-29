Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 148,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Integra LifeSciences worth $59,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,743,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $157,499,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,739,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

