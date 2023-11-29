Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 47,999 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of LiveRamp worth $64,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

