Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 172,467 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $64,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 871,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

