Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.21% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $60,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $191.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

