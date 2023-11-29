Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.88% of Omnicell worth $62,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $22,291,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 281,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 155,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

