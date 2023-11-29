Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.83% of First Busey worth $64,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

