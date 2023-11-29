Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 304,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $59,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

