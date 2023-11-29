Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,105 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.75% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $64,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

BLMN stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.