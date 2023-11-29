Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.90

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.90 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.82), with a volume of 9572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.81).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deliveroo
Deliveroo Stock Performance
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.