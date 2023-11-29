Darius Adamczyk Sells 41,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

HON opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.53.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 92,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 294,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,693 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.