Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

