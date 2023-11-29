Dan Mosher Sells 23,334 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) President Dan Mosher sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $13,300.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 279,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Mosher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Dan Mosher sold 7,117 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $20,069.94.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

PRST stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Presto Automation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 77.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,659 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 370.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 382,638 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.