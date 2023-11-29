Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.30

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $515.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daktronics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

