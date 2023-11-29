D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,207 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.