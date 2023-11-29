D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

