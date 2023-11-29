D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

