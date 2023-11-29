D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BABA opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

