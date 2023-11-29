D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 497 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

GLPI opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.