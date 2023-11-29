Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.8 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $210.05 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

