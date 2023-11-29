Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

