CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $212.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

