Critical Survey: Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) vs. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -24.77 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.22 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -6.14

Skkynet Cloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skkynet Cloud Systems and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 159.69%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Skkynet Cloud Systems.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers SkkyHub, a software-as-a-service portal for industrial clients; Embedded Toolkit, a seamless and end-to-end solution that provides a direct link to SkkyHub from various devices and operating systems for M2M and viewing customer data from their device on the Internet; and VINE products for financial clients. Further, it provides software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. The company serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries directly, as well as through resellers. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

