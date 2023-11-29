CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,959.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,959 ($62.64) and last traded at GBX 4,905 ($61.96), with a volume of 1707199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,933 ($62.31).

CRH Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,641.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,416. The company has a market capitalization of £34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,597.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,452.77%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

