Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.58. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 82,362 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.58 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

