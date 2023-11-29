Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $203.19 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

