Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

