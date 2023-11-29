Covestor Ltd Takes Position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HireQuest by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.10. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

