Covestor Ltd Takes $31,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,426,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 99,028.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $974.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

