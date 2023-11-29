Covestor Ltd Sells 2,117 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,523 shares of company stock worth $1,459,763. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.