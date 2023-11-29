Covestor Ltd Sells 179 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $1,191,584.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,689 shares of company stock worth $5,309,411. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.