Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 247.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,492,000 after purchasing an additional 454,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

