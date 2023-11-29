Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

CHD opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.