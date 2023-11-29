Covestor Ltd Purchases 256 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

