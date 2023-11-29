Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

