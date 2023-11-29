Covestor Ltd Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 223.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,400. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

