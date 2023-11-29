Covestor Ltd Has $38,000 Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Griffon were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFF. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Griffon by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GFF opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.