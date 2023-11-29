Covestor Ltd Has $36,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

