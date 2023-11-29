Covestor Ltd Has $36,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

