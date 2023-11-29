Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications
In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -288.87%.
Iridium Communications Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The story of SharkNinja goes beyond just infomercials
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- J&J, Gilead, BMS: A look at undervalued dividend payers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.