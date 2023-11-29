Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.