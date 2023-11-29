Covestor Ltd Grows Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

