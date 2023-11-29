Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

