Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EDR opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.