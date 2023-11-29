Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 228.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 647.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 453.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

