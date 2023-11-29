Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

